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मालेगावला २८ जूनला पल्स पोलिओ लसीकरण मोहीम

मालेगावला २८ जूनला पल्स पोलिओ लसीकरण मोहीम
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मालेगावला २८ जूनला पल्स पोलिओ लसीकरण सकाळ वृत्तसेवा मालेगाव, ता. २५ : शहरात २८ जूनला महापालिका क्षेत्रातील ० ते ५ वर्षे वयोगटातील १ लाख ९ हजार ४०४ बालकांना पोलिओची लस दिली जाणार आहे. शहरात ५१८ पोलिओ बूथ उभारले असून ३८५ पथकांची नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. आरोग्य कर्मचारी, आशा स्वयंसेविका, अंगणवाडी सेविका व स्वयंसेवक यांच्या माध्यमातून प्रत्येक पात्र बालकापर्यंत पोहोचण्याचे नियोजन करण्यात आले आहे. मोहिमेनंतर वंचित राहिलेल्या बालकांसाठी घरभेटीद्वारे विशेष मोहीम राबविण्यात येणार आहे. कोणतेही बालक पोलिओ लसीकरणापासून वंचित राहू नये यासाठी पालकांनी सहकार्य करण्याचे आवाहन आरोग्याधिकारी डॉ. जितेंद्र डोलारे यांनी केले आहे.

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