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घात - अपघात

घात - अपघात
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दुचाकीच्या धडकेत तरुणी जखमी मालेगाव, ता. २२ : मुंबई आग्रा महामार्गावर शाईन गोल्डन हॉटेलजवळ दुचाकीच्या धडकेत तरुणी जखमी झाली. येथील रमजानपुरा भागातील सना मोहम्मद हसन अन्सारी (वय २३, रा. द्याने शिवार) ही स्कुटीने जात असताना पाठीमागून आलेल्या दुचाकीने (एमएच ५२ ए १४२८) जबर धडक दिली. अपघातात सना जखमी झाली. सोमवारी (ता. २१) सायंकाळी साडेपाचला हा अपघात झाला. पवारवाडी पोलिस ठाण्यात दुचाकीस्वाराविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल झाला आहे. ----- मालेगावला महिलेवर लैंगिक अत्याचार मालेगाव, ता. २२ : येथील फिरदोस गंज भागातील २५ वर्षीय विवाहितेसोबत तिच्या सासरा व जेठने लैंगिक अत्याचार केल्याप्रकरणी पवारवाडी पोलिस ठाण्यात दोघांविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल झाला आहे. येथील पवारवाडी भागात राहणाऱ्या २५ वर्षीय महिलेच्या गर्भातील बाळ खराब झाले होते. ती आरामासाठी तिचा जेठ मोहम्मद रिजवान याच्याकडे गेली होती. रिजवानने तिचा गैरफायदा घेत तसेच सासरे मोहम्मद सादीक या दोघांनी तिच्या पतीला तीन तलाक द्यायला सांगू असे धमकावत लैंगिक अत्याचार केले. या प्रकरणी पवारवाडी पोलिस ठाण्यात पीडितेच्या तक्रारीवरुन दोघांविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल झाला आहे.

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