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Datta Jadhav

Datta Jadhav
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कालिका देवी मंदिर ट्रस्टतर्फे शंभर वारकऱ्यांचा सन्मान नाशिक : संत निवृत्तीनाथ महाराजांची श्रीक्षेत्र त्र्यंबकेश्वर ते पंढरपूर पायी पालखी सोमवारी (ता.२९) त्र्यंबकेश्वरहून प्रस्थान करणार असून असून बुधवारी (ता.१) शहरात दाखल होणार आहे. ग्रामदैवत श्री कालिका देवी मंदिर ट्रस्टतर्फे पायी वारीची परंपरा जपणाऱ्या वारकऱ्यांच्या सन्मानाचे यंदाही आयोजन करण्यात आल्याची माहिती ट्रस्टचे अध्यक्ष केशव अण्णा पाटील यांनी दिली. ट्रस्टतर्फे सलग पाच वर्षे पायी वारी करणाऱ्या पन्नास महिला वारकरी तसेच सलग दहा वर्षे पायी वारी करणाऱ्या पन्नास पुरुष वारकऱ्यांचा विशेष सन्मान करण्यात येणार आहे. १ जुलैला सकाळी दहाला ग्रामदैवत श्री कालिका देवी मंदिराच्या प्रांगणात होणार आहे. यावेळी वारकऱ्यांचे स्वागत व सत्कार करून त्यांना अंथरूण-पांघरूण किटचेही वाटप करण्यात येईल. कार्यक्रमाला उपस्थित रहावे असे आवाहन सचिव डॉ. प्रतापराव कोठावळे, खजिनदार सुभाष तळाजिया, किशोर कोठावळे, संतोष कोठावळे, आबा पवार, विशाल पवार आदींनी केले.

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