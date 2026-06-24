नाशिक

Datta Jadhav

Datta Jadhav
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लोकमान्य विद्यालयात स्किल डेव्हलपमेंट सेंटर नाशिक : लोकमान्य शिक्षण प्रसारक मंडळ नाशिक संचालित लोकमान्य विद्यालय स्किल डेव्हलपमेंटचे उद्‌घाटन झाले. प्रमुख पाहुणे म्हणून मिलिंद वैद्य, संस्थेचे उपाध्यक्ष व स्किल डेव्हलपमेंट सेंटरचे प्रकल्प प्रमुख उदय शेवतेकर, संस्थेचे कार्यवाह सुधीर पाटील, कोषाध्यक्ष सतीश खोंड, स्किल डेव्हलपमेंट सेंटर क्रमांक दोनचे केंद्रप्रमुख अनिल कुरविनकोप, स्किल डेव्हलपमेंट सेंटर केंद्र क्रमांक एकचे केंद्रप्रमुख निनाद पंचाक्षरी, मधुकर दीक्षित, शशांक ईखणकर, रोहिणी कुलकर्णी आदी उपस्थित होते. कार्यवाह सुधीर पाटील यांनी उपस्थित विद्यार्थ्यांनी उपक्रमाविषयी माहिती घेऊन आपल्या पालकांना व मित्रांना या विविध उपक्रमात सहभागी होण्यासाठी प्रोत्साहित करण्याचे आवाहन केले.

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