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रुस्तमजी इंटरनॅशनल स्कूलचा निकाल

रुस्तमजी इंटरनॅशनल स्कूलचा निकाल
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NSK26H19178 (दक्ष लढ्ढा) NSK26H19179 (वेदांत अग्रवाल) NSK26H19180 (ओम बिर्ला) NSK26H19181 (नमन पाटील) NSK26H19182 (यथार्थ ठाकूर) ----- रुस्तमजी इंटरनॅशनल स्कूलची बारावीच्या निकालात भरारी सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. १३ : येथील नामांकित रुस्तमजी इंटरनॅशनल स्कूलच्या इयत्ता बारावीच्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी परीक्षेत उल्लेखनीय यश संपादन करत गौरवशाली इतिहास रचला आहे. शाळेचा शंभर टक्के निकाल लागला असून, दक्ष लढ्ढा याने ९५.६० टक्के गुण मिळवत प्रथम क्रमांक पटकावला. वेदांत अग्रवाल (८९.६०) द्वितीय, ओम बिर्ला याने (८९) गुण मिळवत तिसरा क्रमांक मिळवला. नमन पाटील आणि यथार्थ ठाकूर यांनी प्रत्येकी ८५.६० टक्के गुण मिळवत कर्तृत्वाचा सुंदर ठसा उमटवला. शाळेचे प्राचार्य विराफ पेसुना, कश्मिरा पेसुना, बुर्जिन पेसुना आणि अनोश पेसुना यांनी सर्व यशस्वी विद्यार्थ्यांचे कौतुक केले. ------------

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