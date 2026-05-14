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निधन वार्ता

निधन वार्ता
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निधन वार्ता --- NSK26H19187 अतुल घारपुरे जळगाव, ता. १४ : नागेश्‍वर कॉलनी, महाबळ येथील रहिवासी तथा सुप्रसिद्ध घारपुरे बंधू मिठाईवाले फर्मचे संचालक, केटरिंग व्यावसायिक अतुल घारपुरे (वय ४९) यांचे गुरुवारी (ता.१४) हृदयविकाराने निधन झाले. ते बांधकाम व्यावसायिक राहुल घारपुरे यांचे बंधू व कर सल्लागार अजय नाईक यांचे साडू होत. ----- राजेंद्र रोटे जळगाव, ता. १४ : नशिराबाद येथील मूळ रहिवासी, सध्या जळगाव शहरातील जीवन नगर येथे राहत असलेले राजेंद्र दोधू रोटे (वय ६६) यांचे बुधवारी (ता.१३) हृदयविकाराने निधन झाले. ते जे. डी. रोटे यांचे लहान भाऊ व रुपेश रोटे यांचे वडील होत. --------

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