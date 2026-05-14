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जागतिक परिचारिका दिन उत्साहात

जागतिक परिचारिका दिन उत्साहात
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शहर टुडे पान दोनसाठी --------------------- NSK26H19222 जळगाव : गोदावरी फाउंडेशन संचालित डॉ. उल्हास पाटील वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालयात जागतिक परिचारिका दिनानिमित्त आयोजित कार्यक्रमात गौरवार्थी परिचारिकांसह मान्यवर. ------- डॉ. पाटील महाविद्यालयात परिचारिका दिन उत्साहात जळगाव, ता. १४ : डॉ. उल्हास पाटील वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालय व रूग्णालयात आंतरराष्ट्रीय परिचारिका दिन उत्साहात साजरा करण्यात आला. यंदाची संकल्पना ‘आमच्या परिचारिका आमचे भविष्य व सक्षम परिचारिका जीव वाचवतात’ अशी होती. आरोग्यसेवा व रुग्णसेवा अधिक सक्षम करण्यासाठी परिचारिकांचे निःस्वार्थ योगदान, समर्पण व अथक परिश्रम यांचा गौरव करण्यासाठी या कार्यक्रमाचे आयोजन करण्यात आले होते. प्रारंभी परिचारिका सेवेच्या जनक फलोरेस नाईटीगल यांना पुष्पांजली अर्पण करून अभिवादन करण्यात आले. कार्यक्रमात कुशल, प्रशिक्षित व सशक्त परिचारिकांची आरोग्य व्यवस्थेमधील भूमिका अधोरेखित करण्यात आली. परिचारिका समाजाच्या आरोग्य रक्षणासाठी महत्त्वपूर्ण योगदान देत असून, त्यांच्या सेवेमुळे अनेकांचे प्राण वाचत असल्याचे यावेळी सांगण्यात आले.

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