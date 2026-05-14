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सभागृहात घाम पुसताना नगरसेवक फोटो

सभागृहात घाम पुसताना नगरसेवक फोटो
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फोटो फिचर मेन बातमीच्या खाली घ्यावे ---- घामाघूम महासभा! जळगाव : शहरात उष्णतेचा पारा ४५ पार गेल्याने नागरिक प्रचंड होरपळून निघत आहेत. या कडक उन्हाचा फटका थेट महापालिकेच्या महासभेलाही बसल्याचे बुधवारी पाहायला मिळाले. मनपा सभागृहात एसी सुरू असूनही कडक उन्हाच्या झळा आतपर्यंत जाणवत होत्या. सभागृहातील कुलिंग यंत्रणा अपुरी पडल्याने उपस्थित नगरसेवक, अधिकारी आणि कर्मचारी प्रचंड उकाड्याने बेहाल झाले होते. रुमालाने घाम पुसतच महासभेचे कामकाज पूर्ण करावे लागले. वाढत्या तापमानाची दाहकता लोकप्रतिनिधी आणि प्रशासकीय यंत्रणेने सभागृहातच अनुभवली. NSK26H19228 मनपा कर्मचारी घाम पुसताना. ----------- NSK26H19229 घामाघूम झालेले नगरसेवक सोनवणे. ------------ NSK26H19231 उकाड्याने हैराण नगरसेवक जाकीर पठाण. ------------ NSK26H19232 महिला व बालकल्याण सभापती सिंधू कोल्हे घाम पुसताना. (छायाचित्रे : संधिपाल वानखेडे)

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