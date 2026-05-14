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दरीआई माता वनक्षेत्रात भीषण वणवा

दरीआई माता वनक्षेत्रात भीषण वणवा
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अवतीभवती -- फोटो : H19240 दरीआई माता वनक्षेत्रात वणवा नाशिक : दरी येथील दरीआई माता देवस्थान व पर्यटनस्थळाच्या दरी डोंगर वनक्षेत्रात गुरुवारी (ता. १४) दुपारी वणवा पेटला. पिंपळ टेकडी आणि लोखंडे वस्तीसमोर लागलेल्या या आगीने रौद्ररूप धारण केल्याने मोर आणि अन्य वन्यजीवांचे अस्तित्व धोक्यात आले. आगीमुळे वनसंपदेचे नुकसान झाले. मोरांसह जंगली ससे, घोरपड, दुर्मिळ सरडे, तितर, रानससे आणि विविध पक्ष्यांचे अधिवास नष्ट झाले आहेत. स्थानिक तरुण, शेतकरी व ‘राह फाउंडेशन’च्या कार्यकर्त्यांनी ओल्या बारदानाने आग विझविण्याचा प्रयत्न केला. सायंकाळी साडेसहापर्यंत अर्ध्या भागातील आग विझवण्यात यश आले. मात्र रात्री पुन्हा डोंगराजवळ आग भडकली. दरीआई माता वृक्षमित्र परिवार यांनी तत्काळ धाव घेऊन शर्थीचे प्रयत्न केले. दरीआई माता परिसरात हा चौथा वणवा आहे. हा वणवा मानवनिर्मित असल्याचा संशय असून, मुळाशी जाऊन चौकशी व्हावी, अशी मागणी पर्यावरणप्रेमींनी केली आहे.

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