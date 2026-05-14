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सरदार सरोवर प्रकल्पग्रस्तांच्या पुनर्वसित गावठाणांसाठी ४ कोटी ९० लाखांचा निधी मंजुर

सरदार सरोवर प्रकल्पग्रस्तांच्या पुनर्वसित गावठाणांसाठी ४ कोटी ९० लाखांचा निधी मंजुर
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सरदार सरोवर प्रकल्पग्रस्तांना सुमारे पाच कोटींचा निधी सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नंदूरबार, ता. १४ : जिल्ह्यातील सरदार सरोवर प्रकल्पग्रस्त पुनर्वसित गावठाणांचे आता रूप पालटणार असून नागरी सुविधा सक्षम करण्यात येणार आहेत. शहादा तालुक्यातील चिखली, वाडी आणि कुकावल या पुनर्वसन गावठाणांमध्ये विविध विकास कामांसाठी ४ कोटी ९० लाख रुपयांच्या निधीस प्रशासकीय मान्यता देण्यात आली आहे. या निधीतंर्गत गटारी बांधकाम, संरक्षण भिंतींची उभारणी तसेच अंतर्गत रस्ते विकासकामे करण्यात येणार आहेत. एकूण ४९ विकासकामांसाठी प्रत्येकी १० लाख रुपयांप्रमाणे निधी मंजूर करण्यात आला आहे. ही कामे २०२६-२७ या आर्थिक वर्षात सरदार सरोवर प्रकल्प अंतर्गत उपलब्ध तरतुदीतून करण्यात येणार असून, मंजूर कामे १२ महिन्यांच्या आत पूर्ण करण्याचे निर्देश शासनाने दिले आहेत.

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