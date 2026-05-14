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संक्षिप्त

संक्षिप्त
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संक्षिप्त जिल्ह्यात मका लागवड वाढणार जळगाव : जिल्ह्यात मका लागवड यंदा वाढेल, असे संकेत आहेत. लागवडीत रावेर, चोपडा, मुक्ताईनगर, जामनेर भागात काहीशी वाढ होईल, असेही दिसत आहे. मक्यासाठी खानदेशात जामनेर, रावेर, चोपडा, यावल, जळगाव, पाचोरा आदी भाग प्रसिद्ध आहे. मका लागवड पावसानंतर सुरू होईल. कमी कालावधीत येणाऱ्या मका वाणांना शेतकरी पसंती देतात. मका बियाण्याची मागणी किंवा व्यवस्था कृषी विभाग व यंत्रणा करून घेत आहे. मक्याची लागवड खानदेशात यंदा ७० ते ७५ हजार हेक्टरवर होईल, अशी स्थिती आहे. कारण अनेक जण बाजरी, कांदा पिकांऐवजी मका लागवड करतील, असे दिसत आहे. मक्याची लागवड काळ्या कसदार व मध्यम जमिनीतही केली जाते. चांगला किंवा मध्यम पाऊस असल्यासदेखील काही भागात पीक येते. शेतकरी या दृष्टीनेही नियोजन करत आहेत.

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