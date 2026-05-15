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खो-खो स्पर्धेसाठी

खो-खो स्पर्धेसाठी
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संक्षिप्त राज्य खो-खो स्पर्धेसाठी २१ मेस निवड चाचणी जळगाव : महाराष्ट्र खो- खो असोसिएशनच्या वतीने सोलापूर येथे आयोजित ५२ व्या कुमार/मुली राज्य अजिंक्यपद व निवड चाचणी खो-खो स्पर्धेत जळगाव जिल्हा संघ सहभागी होत आहे. यासाठी संघ निवड चाचणी स्‍पर्धा २१ मेस आयोजित केली आहे. जळगाव जिल्हा क्रीडा संघाचे मैदानावर सकाळी साडेसहाला स्‍पर्धा घेण्यात येणार आहे. निवड चाचणीत सहभागी होणाऱ्या खेळाडूंचा जन्म २५ ऑक्टोबर २००८ किंवा त्यानंतरचा असणे आवश्यक असून, खेळाडू ग्रॅज्युएशनच्या प्रथम वर्षापर्यंत शिक्षण घेतलेला असावा. उन्हाची तीव्रता जास्त असल्यामुळे प्रथम निवड चाचणी घेऊन त्यानंतर मूल्यांकन करण्यात येणार आहे. तरी जिल्ह्यातील जास्तीत जास्त खेळाडूंनी सहभाग घ्यावा, असे आवाहन संघटनेतर्फे करण्यात आले आहे. ––––––––

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