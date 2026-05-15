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संक्षिप्‍त

संक्षिप्‍त
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संक्षिप्‍त –– द्वारकानगर थांब्‍याजवळ गतिरोधकाची मागणी जळगाव : महामार्गाचे रूंदीकरण व कॉंक्रिटीकरण झाले असल्‍याने खोटेनगरपासून वाहने सुसाट वेगाने जात असतात. यातच द्वारकानगर थांब्‍याजवळ नागरिकांना उभे राहण्यासाठी देखील जागा नाही. वाहने वेगाने जात असल्‍याने येथे अपघाताची शक्‍यता अधिक निर्माण झाली आहे. यामुळे द्वारकानगर थांब्‍याजवळ गतिरोधक टाकण्याची मागणी परिसरातील नागरिकांकडून केली जात आहे. चार दिवसांपूर्वी मानराज पार्क येथे दोन्‍ही बाजूंनी गतिरोधक टाकले. त्‍याच पद्धतीने द्वारकानगर थांब्‍याजवळ देखील गतिरोधक टाकावे, अशी मागणी आता जोर धरू लागली आहे. --- केबल टाकण्याच्‍या कामाला गती जळगाव : ‘महावितरण’कडून शहरातील अनेक भागात वीज तारा काढून केबल टाकण्याचे काम केले जात आहे. त्‍यानुसार निमखेडी शिवारातील अनेक भागात गेल्‍या महिनाभरापासून या कामाला सुरवात झाली आहे. त्‍यानुसार शिवधाम मंदिर परिसर, गजानन कॉलनी, आहुजानगर, मनुदेवी सोसायटी या भागात केबल टाकण्याचे काम पूर्णत्‍वास आले असून, आता द्वारकानगर, स्‍वामी समर्थ कॉलनी या भागात देखील सुरवात करण्यात आली आहे.

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