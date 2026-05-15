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वनपरिक्षेत्र कार्यालयातील पाण्याची मोटर व वायर लंपास

वनपरिक्षेत्र कार्यालयातील पाण्याची मोटर व वायर लंपास
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वनपरिक्षेत्र कार्यालयातील मोटार, वायर लंपास नंदुरबार : तालुक्यातील मोलगी येथील वनपरिक्षेत्र कार्यालयात चोरट्याने धाडसी चोरी करत शासकीय साहित्य लंपास केले आहे. याप्रकरणी मोलगी पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. चोरट्याने कार्यालयातील २५ हजार रुपये किमतीची पाण्याची मोटार आणि ९ हजार रुपये किमतीची वायर, असा एकूण ३४ हजार रुपयांचा ऐवज चोरून नेला. तसेच पाईपचे तुकडे करून नुकसानही केले आहे. वनरक्षक लालसिंग रामा वळवी यांनी दिलेल्या फिर्यादीवरून अज्ञातावर गुन्हा नोंदवण्यात आला असून, हवालदार किरण माधवराव पाटील पुढील तपास करीत आहेत. --

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