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जीएसटी अनुदानापोटी महापालिकेला मिळाले २६९ कोटी

जीएसटी अनुदानापोटी महापालिकेला मिळाले २६९ कोटी
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जीएसटी अनुदानापोटी महापालिकेला २६९ कोटी सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. १५ : महानगरपालिकेला राज्य शासनाकडून दिलासा देताना वस्‍तू व सेवा कर (जीएसटी) अनुदानापोटी २६९ रुपये प्राप्त झाले आहे. एकूण ५ हजार ५८५ कोटी रुपयांच्या जीएसटी परताव्यापैकी सध्याच्‍या टप्‍यात ही रक्‍कम प्राप्त झाली आहे. निधी उपलब्‍धतेमुळे महापालिकेचा आर्थिक बळ मिळणार असून, विकासकामांना गती मिळणार आहे. राज्य सरकारने स्‍थानिक स्‍वराज्‍य संस्‍थांना जीएसटीचा निधी वितरित केला आहे. यामध्ये नाशिक महापालिकेस भरीव निधी मिळाला असल्‍याने, प्रशासकीय कामांना गती देण्यासह थकीत देयके अदा करता येणार आहेत. विशेषतः पायाभूत सुविधांच्‍या विकासासाठी यापैकी काही रक्‍कमेचा उपयोग होऊ शकतो. मॉन्‍सूनपूर्व कामांना गती देत नालेसफाई व खड्डे बुजवत रस्‍ते डागडुजीसाठी मदत होणार आहे. तसेच सिंहस्‍थ कुंभमेळ्याच्‍या कामे पूर्ण करण्यास मदत होईल.

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