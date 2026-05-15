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शेतकर्यांसाठी तक्रार निवारण कक्ष

शेतकर्यांसाठी तक्रार निवारण कक्ष
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खरीप हंगामासाठी राज्यस्तरीय तक्रार निवारण कक्ष तक्रारींसाठी व्हॉट्सॲप, टोल फ्री व ई-मेल सुविधा उपलब्ध सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. १५ : खरीप हंगामात शेतकऱ्यांना येणाऱ्या विविध अडचणींचे तातडीने निराकरण करण्यासाठी कृषी विभागाने राज्यस्तरीय तक्रार निवारण कक्ष स्थापन केला आहे. पुणे येथील कृषी संचालक सुनील बोरकर यांनी शेतकरी, वितरक व विक्रेत्यांसाठी ९८२२४४६६५५ हा व्हॉट्सॲप क्रमांक उपलब्ध करून दिला आहे. तसेच १८००२३४००० या टोल फ्री क्रमांकावरही संपर्क साधता येणार आहे. controlroom.qc.maharashtra@gmail.com या ई-मेलवर सकाळी ६ ते रात्री १० वाजेदरम्यान तक्रारी नोंदविता येणार आहेत. बियाणे, खते व कीटकनाशकांच्या गुणवत्ता, किंमत, साठेबाजी तसेच लिंकिंग संदर्भातील तक्रारी नोंदविताना संबंधितांनी नाव, पत्ता, संपर्क क्रमांक आणि तक्रारीचा संक्षिप्त तपशील नमूद करावा, असे आवाहन कृषी विभागाने केले आहे. आवश्यक असल्यास तक्रारीचे लेखी स्वरूप किंवा छायाचित्र व्हॉट्सॲप अथवा ई-मेलद्वारे पाठविण्याची सुविधाही उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आली आहे.

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