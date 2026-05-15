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गावठी कट्ट्यासह एकास अटक

गावठी कट्ट्यासह एकास अटक
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गावठी कट्ट्यासह एकास अटक पाळधी, ता. १५ : धरणगाव व पाळधी पोलिसांनी गिरणा नदीपात्रात संयुक्त कारवाई करीत एका संशयिताला गावठी कट्ट्यासह अटक केली आहे. आव्हाणे (ता. जळगाव) येथील आनंदा बळीराम सपकाळे असे अटक केलेल्या संशयिताचे नाव आहे. पोलिस अधीक्षक श्रीकांत धिवरे यांच्या आदेशानुसार जिल्ह्यात शोध मोहीम सुरू आहे. यादरम्यान पाळधीचे सहायक पोलिस निरीक्षक गणेश कोते व पथक दोनगाव शिवारातील नदीपात्रात अवैध वाळू उपशाबाबत तपासणी करीत असताना, संशयित आनंदा सपकाळे याची अंगझडती घेतली. त्याच्याकडे २५ हजार रुपयांचा गावठी कट्टा आणि एक काडतूस आढळले. ही कारवाई पोलिस अधीक्षक श्रीकांत धिवरे, अप्पर अधीक्षक कविता नेरकर, उपअधीक्षक अण्णासाहेब घोलप यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली निरीक्षक सुनील पवार, सहायक निरीक्षक गणेश कोते व पथकाने केली. या प्रकरणी धरणगाव पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल झाला आहे. दत्तात्रय बडगुजर तपास करीत आहेत.

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