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व्यवस्थापन शिक्षणातील आधुनिक अध्यापन पद्धतींवर राष्ट्रीय ऑनलाइन कार्यशाळेचा समारोप

व्यवस्थापन शिक्षणातील आधुनिक अध्यापन पद्धतींवर राष्ट्रीय ऑनलाइन कार्यशाळेचा समारोप
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व्यवस्थापनातील आधुनिक अध्यापन पद्धतीवर मार्गदर्शन गोदावरी ‘आयएमआर’च्या कार्यशाळेचा समारोप सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २३ : गोदावरी इन्स्टिट्यूट ऑफ मॅनेजमेंट अ‍ॅन्ड रिसर्च (आयएमआर), जळगाव आणि अंतर्गत गुणवत्ता हमी कक्ष यांच्या संयुक्त विद्यमाने ‘जनरेशन झेड आणि जनरेशन अल्फा विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी व्यवस्थापन शिक्षणाच्या नाविन्यपूर्ण पद्धती’ या विषयावर आयोजित तीन दिवसीय राष्ट्रीय ऑनलाइन कार्यशाळेचा यशस्वी समारोप झाला. कार्यशाळेत देशभरातील १३० हून अधिक प्राध्यापक, संशोधक आणि शिक्षणतज्ज्ञ सहभागी झाले होते. पहिल्या दिवशी प्रा. सुहास पाटोळेकर यांनी भविष्यातील कॉर्पोरेट क्षेत्राच्या गरजा लक्षात घेऊन व्यवस्थापन शिक्षणातील नव्या अध्यापन पद्धतींवर मार्गदर्शन केले. त्यांनतर डॉ. चारुलता कुलकर्णी, डॉ. अर्पित सिंग यांनी सखोल मार्गदर्शन केले. गोदावरी आयएमआरचे संचालक डॉ. प्रशांत वारके यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली आयोजित कार्यशाळेच्या समारोप सत्रात समन्वयक डॉ. चेतन सरोदे यांनी प्रमुख वक्ते तसेच कार्यशाळेच्या यशस्वी आयोजनासाठी योगदान देणाऱ्या प्रा. स्मिता चौधरी आणि प्रा. पूनम भारुडे यांचे आभार मानले.

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