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चैतन्य नगर जेष्ठ नागरिक चैतन्य नगर जेष्ठ नागरिक

चैतन्य नगर जेष्ठ नागरिक चैतन्य नगर जेष्ठ नागरिक
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संक्षिप्त चैतन्यनगर ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघात योगाबाबत मार्गदर्शन जळगाव : जागतिक योग दिनानिमित चैतन्यनगर ज्येष्ठ नागरिक संघात योगाविषयी मार्गदर्शन करण्यात आले. कार्यक्रमात ॲड. अरुण धांडे अध्यक्षस्थानी होते. योग मार्गदर्शक दीपाली देशमुख, उपाध्यक्ष रामदास मोते प्रमुख अतिथी म्हणून उपस्थित होते. प्रथम पुष्पा पाटील व अंजली चौधरी यांनी सानेगुरुजी लिखित प्रार्थना सादर केली. अध्यक्ष ॲड. धांडे यांनी प्रास्ताविक केले. योग प्रकार, साधना विषयी मार्गदर्शन केले. प्रमुख अतिथी देशमुख यांनी ज्येष्ठांना योगसंबंधी माहिती देत श्वासोश्वास प्रात्यक्षिकातून मार्गदर्शन केले. सुभाष सोनवणे यांनी आभार मानले. संचालन प्रा. शालिनी सोनावणे यांनी सूत्रसंचालन केले. ----

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