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प्राजक्त देशमुखला बक्षीसे

प्राजक्त देशमुखला बक्षीसे
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व्यावसायिक नाट्य स्पर्धेत ‘करुणाष्टके’ बाजी प्राजक्त देशमुख यांना दिग्दर्शन, लेखनासाठी पारितोषिक सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. २२ : शासनाच्या सांस्कृतिक संचनालय आयोजित ३६ व्या महाराष्ट्र राज्य मराठी व्यावसायिक नाट्य स्पर्धेच्या अंतिम फेरीत करुणाष्टके या नाटकाला सात लाख ५० हजारांचे प्रथम क्रमांकाचे पारितोषिक जाहीर झाले आहे. त्याची घोषणा सोमवारी (ता. २२) सांस्कृतिक संचनालयाने प्रसिद्धीपत्रकाद्वारे केली आहे. यामध्ये ‘करुणाष्टके’ नाटकासाठी नाशिकचे प्राजक्त देशमुख यांना दिग्दर्शनात प्रथम क्रमांकाचे, तर लेखनासाठी द्वितीय क्रमांकाचे पारितोषिक जाहीर झाले आहे. दीड लाख रुपये व साठ हजार रुपये अशी बक्षिसांची अनुक्रमे रक्कम असणार आहे. ८ ते १८ जूनदरम्यान छत्रपती शिवाजी नाट्यमंदिरात मुंबई येथे स्पर्धेत एकूण दहा व्यावसायिक नाट्यप्रयोग सादर करण्यात आले. नयना आपटे, सुहास जोशी, प्रदीप कबरे, शेखर ढवळीकर, नंदकुमार पाटील यांनी परीक्षणाची जबाबदारी पार पडली. सहभागी झालेल्या सर्व कलावंतांचे सांस्कृतिक कार्यमंत्री ॲड. आशिष शेलार व सांस्कृतिक कार्य विभागाचे सचिव डॉ. किरण कुलकर्णी यांनी विजेत्यांचे अभिनंदन केले आहे.

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