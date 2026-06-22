नाशिक

हनी बनी स्कूलमध्ये प्रथम समन्वय कार्यक्रम

हनी बनी स्कूलमध्ये प्रथम समन्वय कार्यक्रम
Published on
हनी बनी स्कूलमध्ये प्रथम समन्वय कार्यक्रम नाशिक, ता.२१ : शिक्षण, संस्कार, नेतृत्वगुण आणि आधुनिक कौशल्यांचा संगम घडविण्याच्या उद्देशाने कार्यरत असलेल्या ग्रोथ हिल एज्युकेशन सोसायटी संचलित हनी बनी जीनियस इंटरनॅशनल स्कूल येथे आयोजित करण्यात आलेला ‘प्रथम समन्वय कार्यक्रम व स्वागत सोहळा’ उत्साहपूर्ण वातावरणात संपन्न झाला. कार्यक्रमात विविध अभिनव उपक्रमांची माहिती देण्यात आली. आमच्यासाठी प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी हा केवळ विद्यार्थी नसून उद्याचा जबाबदार नागरिक असल्याचे विद्या आहेर यांनी अध्यक्षीय मनोगतात सांगितले.आधुनिक तंत्रज्ञानाधारित शिक्षणासाठी ॲडव्हान्स्ड एलएमएस प्रणालीचेही सादरीकरण करण्यात आले. कार्यक्रमास रोटरी क्लबचे माजी अध्यक्ष अवतार, रोटरी क्लब नाशिकचे अध्यक्ष दीपक ढोलकीया, फाउंडेशन बॅच प्रोजेक्ट हेड आगम मिश्रा, ‘सकाळ’चे वरिष्ठ व्यवस्थापक (जाहिरात) इसहाक शेख तसेच लीड ग्रुपच्या महाराष्ट्र सर्कल हेड रवनीत कौर बिंद्रा उपस्थित होते.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.