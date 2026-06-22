नाशिक

रजेसाठी आता आयुक्तांची प्रत्यक्ष भेट बंधनकारक

रजेसाठी आता आयुक्तांची प्रत्यक्ष भेट बंधनकारक
Published on
संक्षिप्त रजेसाठी आयुक्तांची प्रत्यक्ष भेट बंधनकारक जळगाव : महापालिका प्रशासनाने विभागप्रमुख आणि प्रशासकीय अधिकाऱ्यांच्या रजा मंजुरी प्रक्रियेत महत्त्वपूर्ण बदल केला असून, यासंदर्भात नवीन कार्यपद्धती लागू करण्यात आली आहे. नव्या निर्देशांनुसार रजा घेण्यापूर्वी संबंधित अधिकारी व विभागप्रमुखांनी महापालिका आयुक्तांची प्रत्यक्ष भेट घेणे आवश्यक राहणार आहे. महापालिका आयुक्त आदित्य जिवने यांनी याबाबत आदेश जारी केले आहेत. त्यानुसार कोणत्याही प्रकारच्या रजेचा अर्ज सादर करण्यापूर्वी संबंधित अधिकाऱ्यांनी रजेचे कारण व कालावधी याबाबत आयुक्तांशी समक्ष चर्चा करणे बंधनकारक करण्यात आले आहे. प्रत्यक्ष भेटीनंतरच रजेच्या अर्जावर पुढील कार्यवाही करण्यात येणार असल्याचे स्पष्ट करण्यात आले आहे. यासोबतच रजा मंजुरीसाठी वापरल्या जाणाऱ्या काही अनौपचारिक पद्धतींनाही पूर्णविराम देण्यात आला आहे. दूरध्वनी, मोबाईल संदेश, एसएमएस अथवा व्हॉट्सॲपद्वारे पाठविण्यात आलेल्या रजेच्या विनंत्या किंवा सूचना ग्राह्य धरल्या जाणार नाहीत, असे आदेशात नमूद करण्यात आले आहे.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.