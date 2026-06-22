नाशिक

महेश नवमीनिमित्त रक्तदान शिबिर

महेश नवमीनिमित्त रक्तदान शिबिर
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फोटो ः 22279 नाशिक ः महेश नवमीनिमित्त रक्तदान शिबिरप्रसंगी मान्यवर. -- महेश नवमीनिमित्त रक्तदान शिबिर नाशिक : महेश नवमीचे औचित्य साधून नाशिक नगर माहेश्‍वरी सभेच्या वतीने रविवार कारंजा येथील श्री माहेश्‍वरी बालाजी मंदिरात रक्तदान शिबिराचे आयोजन करण्यात आले होते. शासकीय विभागीय संदर्भ सेवा रुग्णालयाच्या सहकार्याने हा सामाजिक उपक्रम यशस्वीपणे पार पडला. या प्रसंगी अरविंद राठी व जयश्री राठी यांनी दात्यांचे मनोबल वाढवत स्वतः रक्तदान केले. शिबिराच्या यशस्वीतेसाठी शासकीय रुग्णालयाचे डॉ. पुरुषोत्तम पुरी, डॉ. दीपक पाटील यांचे सहकार्य लाभले. या सामाजिक कार्यात डॉ. यश झंवर, राहुल लोया, ओम मालपाणी, कमल झंवर, मनोज मणियार, डॉ. श्याम काबरा, शरद कासट आणि अशोक लाठी यांच्यासह समाजातील पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्त्यांनी सक्रिय सहभाग नोंदवत परिश्रम घेतले.

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