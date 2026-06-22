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नेहरु नगरातील शिक्षकाचे घर फोडून ऐवज लंपास

नेहरु नगरातील शिक्षकाचे घर फोडून ऐवज लंपास
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शहर टुडे पान तीनसाठी ----------------- नेहरू नगरात शिक्षकाचे घर फोडून ऐवज लंपास जळगाव : येथील मोहाडी रोडवरील नेहरू नगर परिसरात बंद घराचे कुलूप तोडून अज्ञात चोरट्यांनी २३ हजार रुपयांचा ऐवज लंपास केल्याची घटना उघडकीस आली. याप्रकरणी एमआयडीसी पोलिस ठाण्यात अज्ञात चोरट्याविरुद्ध घरफोडीचा गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. दाखल तक्रारीत नमूद केल्याप्रमाणे गोविंद रामदास पाटील (वय ५७, रा. नेहरू नगर, जळगाव) यांच्या राहत्या घरात आठ जूनला सकाळी साडेनऊ ते दहा जूनला दुपारी चारदरम्यान अज्ञात चोरट्यांनी घरफोडी केली. चोरट्यांनी घरातील सुमारे १५ हजार रुपये किमतीचे ६ चांदीचे देव (सुमारे ६० ग्रॅमचे), तीन हजार रुपये किमतीची एचपी कंपनीची गॅस शेगडी, पाच हजार रुपये किमतीची पितळी व तांब्याची भांडी असा एकूण २३ हजार रुपयांचा ऐवज चोरून नेला. पुढील तपास पोलिस करीत आहेत.

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