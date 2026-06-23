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एसटी वर्कशॉपमध्ये व्यसनमुक्तीची शपथ

एसटी वर्कशॉपमध्ये व्यसनमुक्तीची शपथ
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संक्षिप्त एसटी वर्कशॉपमध्ये व्यसनमुक्तीची शपथ जळगाव : जागतिक अमली पदार्थ विरोधी दिनानिमित्त राबविण्यात येत असलेल्या ‘नशा मुक्त भारत अभियान’ सप्ताहांतर्गत एसटी वर्कशॉप येथे कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी जनजागृती कार्यक्रम घेण्यात आला. जिल्हा परिषद जळगाव व चेतना व्यसनमुक्ती उपचार केंद्रातर्फे उपक्रम राबविला जात असून जिल्हा परिषद समाज कल्याण अधिकारी भाऊसाहेब अकलाडे, अधीक्षक तस्लिमखा तडवी आणि समाज कल्याण निरीक्षक चेतन साळुंखे, डॉ. नितीन विसपुते यांचे मार्गदर्शन लाभत आहे. जळगाव एसटी कार्यशाळा येथील कर्मचाऱ्यांना ‘अमली पदार्थांचे दुष्परिणाम’ या विषयावर डॉ. विसपुते यांनी मार्गदर्शन केले. तसेच यावेळी कर्मचार्यांना व्यसनमुक्तीची शपथ देण्यात आली. यशस्वितेसाठी रोशन गांधी, अक्षय देवरे, दीपक पाटील आणि उमेश कापसे यांनी सहकार्य केले.

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