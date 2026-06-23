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महेश नवमी निमित्त ११ हजार १११ रुद्राक्षांनी साकारली महाआरती

महेश नवमी निमित्त ११ हजार १११ रुद्राक्षांनी साकारली महाआरती
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NSK26H22302 जळगाव : महेश नवमीनिमित्त भगवान शंकराच्या मंदिरात साकारण्यात आलेली आरास. ..... महेश नवमीनिमित्त ११ हजार रुद्राक्षांनी साकारली महाआरती सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २३ : महेश नवमीनिमित्त अयोध्यानगर व एमआयडीसी परिसर माहेश्वरी सभेतर्फे ११ हजार १११ रुद्राक्षांच्या साहाय्याने दिव्य महाआरती ‘हर हर महादेव’च्या जयघोषाने, वैदिक मंत्रोच्चारांनी आणि भक्तिमय वातावरणात करण्यात आली. या भक्तिमय सोहळ्यात माहेश्वरी समाजातील ज्येष्ठ नागरिक, महिला, युवक आणि बालकांनी मोठ्या संख्येने सहभाग घेत भगवान महादेवाची आराधना केली. कार्यक्रमास नितीन लढ्ढा, ॲड. सुरेंद्र काबरा आणि श्याम कोगटा हे प्रमुख अतिथी म्हणून उपस्थित होते. तर जळगाव शहर व तालुका माहेश्वरी सभेचे अध्यक्ष गिरीश झंवर आणि तेजस देपुरा यांचीही प्रमुख उपस्थिती होती. प्रकल्प प्रमुख प्रवीण सोनी आणि योगेश धूत यांनी या उपक्रमाच्या नियोजनाची जबाबदारी सांभाळली. सुजाता देपुरा यांनी सूत्रसंचालन केले. अरुण लाहोटी यांनी आभार मानले. अयोध्यानगर व एमआयडीसी परिसर माहेश्वरी सभेचे अध्यक्ष भूषण देपुरा आणि सचिव राहुल लढ्ढा यांचे मार्गदर्शन लाभले.

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