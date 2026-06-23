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व्हॉट्सॲप ग्रुपवर अधिकाऱ्यांची बदनामी

व्हॉट्सॲप ग्रुपवर अधिकाऱ्यांची बदनामी
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व्हॉट्सॲप ग्रुपवर अधिकाऱ्यांची बदनामी मालेगाव, ता. २३ : व्हॉट्सॲप ग्रुपवर शासकीय अधिकाऱ्यांविरुद्ध अर्वाच्च आणि आक्षेपार्ह भाषा वापरून त्यांची बदनामी केल्याप्रकरणी आर्वी येथील विलास पाटील यांच्याविरुद्ध मालेगाव येथील कॅम्प पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. येथील सेवानिवृत्त नायब तहसीलदार आर. पी. कुवर हे ‘चलो राळेगण सिद्धी’ या व्हॉट्सॲप ग्रुपमध्ये सामील आहेत. त्यांचे चिरंजीव सध्या धुळे येथे प्रांताधिकारी म्हणून कार्यरत आहेत. या ग्रुपमध्ये संशयित विलास पाटील यांनी धुळ्यातील तहसीलदार, प्रांताधिकारी आणि जिल्हाधिकारी यांच्याविरोधात आक्षेपार्ह व चुकीच्या शब्दांचा वापर केला. हा प्रकार समोर आल्यानंतर, शासकीय अधिकाऱ्यांची जाहीर बदनामी केल्याप्रकरणी निवृत्त नायब तहसीलदार आर. पी. कुवर यांनी पोलिसांत तक्रार दिली. त्यांच्या तक्रारीवरून कॅम्प पोलिसांनी विलास पाटील यांच्याविरोधात गुन्हा नोंदवला आहे. सहाय्यक पोलिस निरीक्षक पंकज निकम या प्रकरणाचा पुढील तपास करत आहेत. --

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