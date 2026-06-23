नाशिक

शासकीय वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालयात योग दिन

शासकीय वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालयात योग दिन
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फोटो ः 22337 नाशिक ः शासकीय वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालयात योग करताना विद्यार्थी. --- शासकीय वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालयात योग दिन नाशिक, ता. २३ : शासकीय वैद्यकीय महाविद्यालयात आंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिन साजरा करण्यात आला. यावर्षीचा योग दिन ‘निरोगी वार्धक्यासाठी योग’ या संकल्पनेवर आधारित होता. कार्यक्रमाची सुरुवात सामूहिक योग सत्राने झाली. प्रशिक्षित मार्गदर्शकांच्या देखरेखीखाली उपस्थितांनी विविध योगासने, प्राणायाम आणि ध्यानधारणा केली. या सत्रात ताणतणाव मुक्ती, एकाग्रता आणि जीवनशैलीजन्य आजारांच्या प्रतिबंधासाठी योगाचे महत्त्व पटवून देण्यात आले. महाविद्यालयाचे अधिष्ठाता डॉ. व्यंकट गिते यांनी योग ही शरीर, मन आणि आत्मा यांचा समतोल साधणारी जीवनशैली आहे, असे सांगत सर्वांना दैनंदिन जीवनात योगाचा अवलंब करण्याचे आवाहन केले. या कार्यक्रमात प्राध्यापक, निवासी डॉक्टर, विद्यार्थी आणि कर्मचाऱ्यांनी उत्स्फूर्त सहभाग नोंदवला. शेवटी, सर्वांनी नियमित योगाभ्यास करण्याचा आणि समाजात जनजागृती करण्याचा संकल्प केला. --

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