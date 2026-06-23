नाशिक

ट्रिपल तलाकच्या अंमलबजावणीसाठी फरांदेंची लक्षवेधी

ट्रिपल तलाकच्या अंमलबजावणीसाठी फरांदेंची लक्षवेधी
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तिहेरी तलाक प्रश्‍नी आमदार फरांदेंची लक्षवेधी नाशिक : तिहेरी तलाक कायद्याच्या प्रभावी अंमलबजावणीसाठी आमदार देवयानी फरांदे यांनी विधानसभेत लक्षवेधी मांडून मुस्लिम महिलांच्या सुरक्षेचा प्रश्न उपस्थित केला. नाशिकमध्ये गेल्या दीड महिन्यात तीन महिलांनी धमक्या, जबरदस्ती आणि जीवघेण्या हल्ल्यांच्या तक्रारी घेऊन आपल्याकडे आल्याचे त्यांनी सांगितले. या मुद्द्यावर उत्तर देताना गृहराज्यमंत्री योगेश कदम यांनी तिहेरी तलाक कायद्याची काटेकोर अंमलबजावणी करण्याचे आश्वासन दिले. २०२४ मध्ये ४२ गुन्हे आणि १५२ अटक, तर २०२५ मध्ये ३९ गुन्हे आणि १३७ कारवाई झाल्याची माहिती त्यांनी दिली. राज्यात समान नागरी कायदा लागू करण्याबत सरकार सकारात्मक असून, निवृत्त न्यायाधीशांच्या अध्यक्षतेखालील समितीचा अहवाल आल्यानंतर निर्णय घेतला जाईल, असे कदम म्हणाले. जयंत पाटील यांनी लक्षवेधीच्या प्रक्रियेवर आक्षेप घेतला. महिलांची सुरक्षा हा कायद्याचा विषय नसून सामाजिक सुरक्षिततेचा प्रश्न असल्याचे सांगत फरांदे यांनी भूमिका मांडली.

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