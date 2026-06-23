नाशिक

मुंबईत ''वर्षा''वर आंदोलन

मुंबईत ''वर्षा''वर आंदोलन
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रिंगरोड बाधित शेतकऱ्यांचे आज ‘वर्षा’ वर आंदोलन सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. २३ : नाशिक रिंगरोडमुळे बाधित शेतकऱ्यांच्या मागण्यांकडे दुर्लक्ष होत असल्याच्या निषेधार्थ छावा क्रांतिवीर सेनेचे अध्यक्ष करण गायकर यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली बुधवारी (ता. २४) मुंबईतील मुख्यमंत्री निवास ‘वर्षा’ येथे शांततापूर्ण आंदोलन होणार आहे. शेतकरी सहकुटुंब मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्याकडे न्यायाची मागणी करणार आहेत. मंत्री गिरीश महाजन यांनी बैठक घेण्याचे आश्वासन देऊनही पूर्तता न झाल्याने शेतकऱ्यांमध्ये नाराजी आहे. चुकीच्या अलाइनमेंटमुळे घरे, विहिरी, बागायती जाण्याचा फटका बसत असल्याचा आरोप करत योग्य मोबदला, पुनर्वसन आणि फेरविचाराची मागणी करण्यात आली आहे.

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