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ऑलिम्पिक दिन उत्साहात

ऑलिम्पिक दिन उत्साहात
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NSK26H22371 जळगाव : ऑलिम्पिक दिनानिमित्त काढलेल्या रॅलीत सहभागी विद्यार्थी. एसएसबीटी स्कूलमध्ये ऑलिम्पिक दिन उत्साहात जळगाव, ता. २३ : एसएसबीटी इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूलमध्ये आंतरराष्ट्रीय ऑलिम्पिक दिन उत्साहात साजरा करण्यात आला. प्राचार्य कौशिक भट्टाचार्य तसेच शिक्षिका अनिता पाटील यांनी विद्यार्थ्यांना आंतरराष्ट्रीय ऑलिम्पिक दिनाचे महत्त्व, त्यामागील उद्दिष्टे आणि क्रीडाभावनेचे मूल्य याविषयी मार्गदर्शन केले. त्यांनी विद्यार्थ्यांना खेळातून एकता, शिस्त, परस्पर आदर आणि निरोगी जीवनशैलीचा संदेश दिला. यानंतर शिक्षिका दीक्षा सुमित परदेशी यांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली विद्यार्थ्यांनी पर्यावरणपूरक पोस्टर्स, फलक आणि मशालींसह विद्यालय परिसरात भव्य मशाल रॅली काढली. या रॅलीने कार्यक्रमाचे मुख्य आकर्षण ठरवत ऑलिम्पिकची भावना, एकता, शिस्त आणि क्रीडासंस्कृतीचा प्रभावी संदेश दिला. रॅलीदरम्यान विद्यार्थ्यांनी उत्स्फूर्त सहभाग नोंदवत सकारात्मक विचारांचा प्रसार केला. कार्यक्रमादरम्यान विद्यालयातील शिक्षकांनी विद्यार्थ्यांना वेळोवेळी ज्यूसचे वाटप करून त्यांचा उत्साह वाढविला.

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