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संक्षिप्त

संक्षिप्त
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संक्षिप्त केळी रोपे जिल्ह्यात मुबलक जळगाव : केळीचे दर सध्या स्थिर आहेत. यामुळे मे, जून महिन्यात केळी लागवड कमी राहीली. केळी रोपांची मागणी कमी आहे. रोपे मुबलक आहेत. खानदेशात यावल, चोपडा, रावेर, जळगाव, धुळ्यातील शिरपूर, नंदुरबारातील शहादा, तळोदा भागात कमाल शेतकरी केळीच्या उतिसंर्धित रोपांची लागवड करतात. पण यंदा महागाई व उष्णता यामुळे केळी रोपांची लागवड घटली आहे. या रोपांचे दर स्थिर आहेत. दर्जेदार रोपांचा पुरवठा सुरू आहे. या रोपांचे दर प्रतिरोप १८ ते २१ रुपये, असे आहेत. खानदेशात मे, जून महिन्यातील केळीला मृग बाग किंवा मृग बहर केळी लागवड म्हणतात. ही लागवड खानदेशात अधिक असते. यंदा जुलैतही ही लागवड सुरू राहणार आहे. यामुळे पुढे रोपांची मागणी राहू शकते. जळगावमधील रावेर, यावल, मुक्ताईनगर, जामनेर भागात लागवड रखडत सुरू आहे.

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