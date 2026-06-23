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पत्नीचा खुन करणार्या पतीची कोठडीत रवानगी

पत्नीचा खुन करणार्या पतीची कोठडीत रवानगी
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पत्नीचा खून करणाऱ्याला कोठडी जळगाव : व्यसनाधीन पतीने चारित्र्याचा संशय घेत पत्नी मंदा विकास जाधव (वय २८, रा. भवानीनगर, नशिराबाद, ता. जळगाव) हिच्या मानेवर कोयत्याने वार करून खून केल्याची घटना सोमवारी (ता. २२) घडली. नशिराबाद पोलिसांनी पती विकास जगन जाधव (वय ३३) याला अटक करून न्यायलायात हजर केले. न्यायालयाने त्याची शुक्रवार (ता. २६)पर्यंत पोलिस कोठडीत रवानगी केली आहे. पत्नीच्या डोक्यात कोयत्याने वार करून तिचा खून केल्याची घटना सोमवारी नशिराबाद येथे घडली होती. या प्रकरणी पती विकास जाधव याला अटक करण्यात आली होती. त्याला मंगळवारी (ता. २३) न्यायालयात हजर केले असता, २६ जूनपर्यंत पोलिस कोठडी सुनावण्यात आली.

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