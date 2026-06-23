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देवपूरमध्ये वीजपुरवठा खंडीत

देवपूरमध्ये वीजपुरवठा खंडीत
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धुळे ः टुडे १ साठी....मास्क हेड --- धुळ्यातील देवपूरमध्ये वीजपुरवठा खंडीत धुळे ः शहरात गेल्या दोन दिवसांपासून पावसाने हजेरी लावली आहे. यात पावसाने मंगळवारी (ता. २३) दुपारी पावसाने हजेरी लावताच अनेक भागात वीजपुरवठा खंडीत झाला. विशेषतः देवपूरमध्ये सायंकाळी सहाला वीजपुरवठा खंडीत झाला. तो रात्री सव्वानऊपर्यंत सुरळीत झालेला नव्हता. केवळ वाऱ्याची झुळूक आणि पावसाच्या सरी कोसळल्यावरही वीजपुरवठा खंडीत होण्याचा प्रकार धुळेकरांना नवीन नाही. हा प्रश्‍न कुठल्याही पक्षाच्या लोकप्रतिनिधीकडून गांभीर्याने हाताळला जात नसल्याने नागरिकांच्या हालअपेष्टांमध्ये भरच पडताना दिसत आहे. देवपूरमध्ये मंगळवारी प्रोफेसर कॉलनीसह वाडीभोकर रोड, नेहरू चौक परिसर, दत्तमंदिर परिसरासह ठिकठिकाणी सायंकाळी सहानंतर तीन तासाहून अधिक काळ वीजपुरवठा खंडीत होता. वीज कंपनीच्या कार्यालयांकडून दूरध्वनीला प्रतिसाद दिला जात नसल्याने नागरिकांच्या संतापात अधिक भर पडली. ---

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