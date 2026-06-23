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पेट्रोलची जादा दराने विक्री करणाऱ्या दोघांवर कारवाई

पेट्रोलची जादा दराने विक्री करणाऱ्या दोघांवर कारवाई
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पेट्रोलची जादा दराने विक्री करणाऱ्यांवर कारवाई नंदुरबार : पेट्रोलची बेकायदेशीर साठवणूक करून जादा दराने विक्री करणाऱ्या दोघांवर अक्कलकुवा पोलिसांत गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. अंकलेश्‍वर- बऱ्हाणपूर महामार्गावर अक्कलकुवा तालुक्यातील सोरापाडा गावात पुरवठा विभागाने ही कारवाई केली. तहसील कार्यालय अक्कलकुवा येथील पुरवठा निरीक्षण अधिकारी नीलिमा देवीदास काळमेध यांनी अक्कलकुवा पोलिसांत दिलेल्या फिर्यादीनुसार, सुरेश नमला तडवी (रा. सोरापाडा) आणि नीतेश रतिलाल पाडवी (रा. चोखीआमली, ता. कुकरमुंडा, जि. तापी, गुजरात) या दोघांकडे पेट्रोल विक्रीचा कोणताही परवानगी नसताना ते बेकायदेशीर पेट्रोलची विक्री करीत होते. मानवी जीवितास धोका निर्माण होईल, अशा पद्धतीने उघड्यावर साठवणूक करून विक्री केल्याप्रकरणी त्यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. तसेच आठ ते दहा ड्रममध्ये भरलेले २१ हजार ६७० रुपये किमतीचे पेट्रोल त्यांच्याकडून जप्त करण्यात आले आहे. पोलिस हवालदार उत्तम पवार तपास करीत आहेत.

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