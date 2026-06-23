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लुटमारप्रकरणी दोघांवर गुन्हा

लुटमारप्रकरणी दोघांवर गुन्हा
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चालकाची लूट; दोघांवर गुन्हा नंदुरबार : ट्रकचालकास अडवून लूट केल्याप्रकरणी दोघांवर नंदुरबार शहर पोलिसांत गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. आसिफखान याकूबखान पठाण (व्यवसाय चालक, रा. डालडा घरकुल, ता. शिंदखेडा, जि. धुळे) हे केमिकलचे ड्रम खाली करून गुजरातकडून दोंडाईचाकडे जात होते. त्या वेळी नंदुरबार येथील बसस्थानकाजवळ त्यांचा ट्रक (एमएच १९, जे ०७५१) अडवून त्यांना मारहाण करीत खिशातील दोन हजार रुपये जबरदस्तीने काढून घेण्यात आले होते. याप्रकरणी राकेश आनंदा कापडे व किरण राजेंद्र निकम (दोघे रा. नंदुरबार) या दोघांवर नंदुरबार शहर पोलिसांत गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला असून, पोलिस उपनिरीक्षक भुनेश मराठे तपास करीत आहेत.

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