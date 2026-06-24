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बीपीसीएलतर्फे योग खेळाडूंना बक्षीस वाटप

बीपीसीएलतर्फे योग खेळाडूंना बक्षीस वाटप
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संक्षिप्त ------- NSK26H22402 जळगाव : योग स्पर्धेत गुणवंतांसह मान्‍यवर. ---------- योग खेळाडूंना बक्षिसे वाटप जळगाव : आंतरराष्ट्रीय योगदिनानिमित्त आयोजित करण्यात आलेल्या योग स्पर्धेत उत्कृष्ट कामगिरी करणाऱ्या खेळाडूंचा सन्मान व बक्षीस वितरण समारंभ नुकताच उत्साहात पार पडला. हा उपक्रम ‘बीपीसीएल’ यांच्या वतीने आयोजित करण्यात आला होता. याप्रसंगी डॉ. नीलेश चांडक, डॉ. ज्ञानेश्वर पाटील, नारीशक्ती बहुउद्देशीय संस्थेच्या अध्यक्षा मनीषा पाटील, पंकज सूर्यवंशी, सचिन पाटील, प्रवीण पाटील, डॉ. अनिता पाटील यांच्या हस्ते विजेत्‍यांना बक्षिसे वितरीत करण्यात आलीत. योग स्‍पर्धेत विविध वयोगटांतील योग खेळाडूंनी सहभाग घेत उत्कृष्ट योगासने सादर केली. या उल्लेखनीय कामगिरी करणाऱ्या खेळाडूंना मान्यवरांच्या हस्ते प्रशस्तीपत्र, स्मृतिचिन्ह व बक्षिसे देऊन गौरविण्यात आले.

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