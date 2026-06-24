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पावसाचे फोटोफिचर

पावसाचे फोटोफिचर
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शहर टुडे पान चारसाठी फोटोफिचर ------------------------- पावसाची रिपरिप... जळगाव : शहरात बुधवारी दिवसभर पावसाची रिपरिप सुरू होती. त्यामुळे नागरिकांनी घराबाहेर पडताना माळ्यावर ठेवलेली छत्री व रेनकोट बाहेर काढून त्याचा वापर सुरू केल्याचे चित्र दिसून आले.... ----- NSK26H22404 जळगाव : दुचाकीवरून जाताना पावसापासून बचाव व्हावा म्हणून मागे छत्री धरलेली महिला. ------------ NSK26H22405 रेनकोट परिधान करून घराबाहेर पडलेले जोडपे. ----------- NSK26H22406 एका हातात छत्री व एका हाताने दुचाकी चालविताना तरुण. ----------- NSK26H22407 रस्त्यावरील पाण्यातून वाट काढताना महिला. (छायाचित्रे : संधिपाल वानखेडे)

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