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आयएमए जळगाव शाखेतर्फे

आयएमए जळगाव शाखेतर्फे
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SK26H22409 जळगाव : आयएमएतर्फे आयोजित योग कार्यशाळेत योगा करताना डॉक्‍टर. –– आयएमए जळगाव शाखेतर्फे योग कार्यशाळा उत्साहात सकाळ वृत्तसेवा जळगाव, ता. २४ : इंडियन मेडिकल असोसिएशन (आयएमए) जळगाव शाखेतर्फे आयोजित पाच दिवसीय योग कार्यशाळेत प्रा. डॉ. कृणाल महाजन यांनी मार्गदर्शन व प्रात्यक्षिक करून घेतले. कार्यशाळेत सहभागी डॉक्टरांना महाजन यांनी सूक्ष्म क्रिया, आसन, प्राणायाम, सप्तचक्र मेडिटेशन आणि तणाव दूर राहण्यासाठी योगनिद्रा यांचे प्रशिक्षण दिले. तर आहारतज्ज्ञ दीपाली देशमुख यांनी इट राईट टू एज ब्राइट या विषयावर आहाराविषयी मार्गदर्शन केले. आयएमएचे अध्यक्ष डॉ. धनंजय बोरोले, सचिव डॉ. पंकज शाह, प्रकल्प प्रमुख डॉ. लीना पाटील, डॉ. राहुल महाजन, डॉ. भूषण सोमाणी, डॉ. किरण पाटील, डॉ. राजेंद्र अग्रवाल, डॉ. श्रीधर पाटील, डॉ. संजय पाटील, डॉ. अंकुश कोलते यांच्यासह आयएमएच्या अनेक सदस्यांनी कार्यशाळेत सहभाग घेतला. ––

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