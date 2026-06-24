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सींगल क्राइईम

सींगल क्राइईम
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टुडे एकसाठी संक्षिप्त -------- त्र्यंबकनगरात कारची चोरी जळगाव : शहरातील त्र्यंबकनगर-महाबळ कॉलनीतील रहिवासी विनोद काशिराम भंगाळे यांच्या मालकीची स्वीफ्ट कार (क्रमांक एमएच ०२ सीएच ७०८५) घरासमोरून रविवारी (ता.२१) रात्री चोरीला गेली. भंगाळे यांच्या तक्रारीवरून रामानंदनगर पोलिस ठाण्यात अज्ञात चोरट्याविरुद्ध गुन्ह्याची नोंद करण्यात आली आहे. तपास पोलिस नाईक सुधाकर अंबुरे करीत आहेत. ---------- मायलेकास मारहाण जळगाव : शहरातील सुरेशदादा जैन नगर, गेंदालाल मील भागात जुन्या वादातून माय-लेकास मारहाण करण्यात आली. मुक्ता संजय वाय (वय ४५) ही महिला कुटुंबीयांसह वास्तव्यास आहे. मंगळवारी (ता.२३) मध्यरात्री एकच्या सुमारास त्यांच्या शेजारील अश्विन प्रभाकर वाघ याने जुन्या वादाचा वचपा काढण्यासाठी मुक्ता यांचा लहान मुलगा अनिकेत यास शिवीगाळ व दमदाटी करून मारहाण केली. त्याचा जाब विचारण्यास गेल्यावर अश्विन व कविता अशा दोघांनी भांडणास सुरवात करून मुक्ता यांच्या कपाळावर लोखंडी पाईपने वार करून जखमी केले. जखमी महिलेच्या तक्रारीवरून शहर पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्ह्याची नोंद करण्यात आली आहे. तपास पोलिस नाईक प्रकाश वाघ करीत आहेत.

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