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संत ज्ञानेश्वर विद्यालयाचा शालेय विकास आराखडा समितीसमोर सादर

संत ज्ञानेश्वर विद्यालयाचा शालेय विकास आराखडा समितीसमोर सादर
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संक्षिप्त ---------- NSK26H22441 जळगाव : शालेय विकास आराखडा सादर करताना शिक्षक. ------- व्यवस्थापन समितीची ज्ञानेश्वर शाळेत बैठक जळगाव : संत ज्ञानेश्वर प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक विद्यालयात शालेय व्यवस्थापन समितीची बैठक नुकतीच झाली. यात आगामी शैक्षणिक वर्षासाठीचा शालेय विकास आराखडा समितीसमोर सादर करण्यात आला. आराखड्यात विद्यार्थ्यांच्या गुणवत्तावाढीसाठी विविध शैक्षणिक उपक्रम, पायाभूत सुविधांचा विकास, स्वच्छता व आरोग्यविषयक कार्यक्रम, डिजिटल शिक्षणाचा विस्तार, पर्यावरणसंवर्धन व विद्यार्थ्यांच्या सर्वांगीण विकासासाठी राबविण्यात येणाऱ्या विविध योजनांचा समावेश करण्यात आला आहे. समिती सदस्यांनी आराखड्यावर सकारात्मक चर्चा करून विविध सूचना मांडल्या. शाळा प्रगती व विद्यार्थीहितासाठी सर्वतोपरी सहकार्य करण्याची ग्वाही सदस्यांनी दिली. मुख्याध्यापक मुकेश नाईक यांनी शालेय विकास आराखड्याची सविस्तर माहिती उपस्थितांना दिली. शालेय व्यवस्थापन समितीचे अध्यक्ष, सदस्य, पालक प्रतिनिधी, शिक्षक उपस्थित होते. बैठकीत शाळाविकासाला गती मिळणार असल्याचा विश्वास व्यक्त करण्यात आला.

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