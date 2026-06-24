नाशिक

काबरा शोरूममध्ये मॉन्सून मेगा सेल

काबरा शोरूममध्ये मॉन्सून मेगा सेल
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मार्केट वॉच लोगो घ्यावा फोटो - NSK26H22451 नाशिक : येथील काबरा शोरूममध्ये आयोजित मॉन्सून मेगा सेलमध्ये खरेदी करताना ग्राहक. काबरा शोरूममध्ये मॉन्सून मेगा सेल नाशिक, ता. २४ : वैविध्यपूर्ण कपड्यांसाठी प्रसिद्ध असलेल्या येथील काबरा शोरूम अर्थात काबरा द फॅशनिस्टामध्ये ''मान्सून मेगा सेल''ला सुरुवात झाली आहे. या सेलच्या माध्यमातून ग्राहकांना ''मोठी खरेदी आणि मोठी बचत'' करण्याची संधी उपलब्ध झाली आहे. या सेलमध्ये साड्या, कुर्तीज आणि ड्रेस मटेरिअल्सवर विशेष पॅकेज सवलती देण्यात आल्या आहेत. यात साड्या, कुर्तीज आणि ड्रेस मटेरिअल्स १०९९, १४९९, १९९९, २४९९, २९९९, ३९९९ रुपयांमध्ये प्रत्येकी ३ या प्रमाणे उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आले आहेत. याशिवाय, सणासमारंभांसाठी प्रिमियम एथनिक वेअरवर थेट ३० टक्क्यांपर्यंत सवलत देण्यात येत आहे. त्यामुळे महिला वर्गासाठी ही खरेदीची उत्तम पर्वणी ठरत आहे. नाशिकमधील दोन्ही शोरूम्समध्ये ग्राहकांचा प्रतिसाद लाभत आहे. हा मॉन्सून मेगा सेल मर्यादित काळासाठीच उपलब्ध असून, नाशिककरांनी याचा लाभ घ्यावा, असे आवाहन शोरूम व्यवस्थापनातर्फे करण्यात आले आहे.

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