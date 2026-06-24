नाशिक

पाणीटंचाईवर तोडगा

पाणीटंचाईवर तोडगा
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फोटो : H22456 -------- प्रभाग १३ मधील पाणीटंचाईवर तोडगा पाटील गल्लीचा जलकुंभ लवकर सुरू होणार सकाळ वृत्तसेवा नाशिक, ता. २४ : महापालिकेच्या प्रभाग क्रमांक १३ मधील पाणीटंचाई आणि अनियमित पाणीपुरवठ्याच्या समस्येवर तोडगा काढण्यासाठी नगरसेविका मयूरी अंकुश पवार यांनी आयुक्त मनीषा खत्री यांची भेट घेऊन निवेदन सादर केले. निवेदनात पाटील गल्ली येथे उभारण्यात आलेला नवीन जलकुंभ तातडीने कार्यान्वित करावा आणि प्रभागातील नागरिकांना नियमित व पुरेशा दाबाने पाणीपुरवठा करावा, अशी मागणी करण्यात आली. नगरसेविकांच्या निवेदनाची दखल घेत आयुक्त खत्री यांनी पाटील गल्लीचा जलकुंभ लवकरात लवकर सुरू करण्यात येईल, असे आश्वासन दिले. यासोबतच प्रभाग १३ मधील पाणीपुरवठा व्यवस्थेचा प्रत्यक्ष आढावा घेण्यासाठी ४ जुलैपूर्वी पाहणी दौरा आयोजित करणार असल्याचेही त्यांनी सांगितले.आयुक्तांच्या सकारात्मक भूमिकेमुळे प्रभागातील नागरिकांमध्ये दिलासा निर्माण झाला असून, वर्षानुवर्षे जाणवणारा पाणीप्रश्न आता मार्गी लागेल, अशी अपेक्षा व्यक्त होत आहे. ------------------

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