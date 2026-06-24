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वस्तीगृहातील मुलींना जीवे मारण्याचा कट रचल्याप्रकरणी तिघांवर गुन्हा

वस्तीगृहातील मुलींना जीवे मारण्याचा कट रचल्याप्रकरणी तिघांवर गुन्हा
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वसतिगृह प्रकरणी तीन जणांवर गुन्हा नंदुरबार : वसतिगृहातील महिला सुरक्षारक्षक व महिला सफाई कर्मचारी यांच्याप्रति असलेल्या द्वेषाप्रति वसतिगृहातील मुलींना ठार मारण्याचा कट रचल्याप्रकरणी नंदुरबार शहर पोलिसांत तीन जणांवर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. नंदुरबार शहरानजीक असलेल्या होळतर्फे हवेली शिवारातील क्रांतिज्योती सावित्रीबाई फुले मुलींचे वसतिगृहातील २१ वर्षीय विद्यार्थिनीने याबाबत नंदुरबार शहर पोलिसांत फिर्याद दिली आहे. वसतिगृहातील महिला सुरक्षारक्षक व महिला सफाई कर्मचारी यांच्याप्रति असलेल्या द्वेषाप्रति वसतिगृहाच्या पाण्यात व केकमध्ये विष टाकून द्या, असे बोलून ते कृत्य करण्याबाबत जया जरे यांना उकसविण्याचा प्रयत्न करून वसतिगृहातील मुलींना ठार मारण्याचा कट रचण्यात आल्याचे फिर्यादीत म्हटले आहे. याप्रकरणी कुंदनमाला गणपत पावरा (रा. नंदुरबार), मुन्नी वावे, नीलम परदेशी (पूर्ण नाव नाही) या तीन जणांवर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. सहायक पोलिस निरीक्षक विश्‍वास भान्सी तपास करीत आहेत.

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