नाशिक

महिला वाहतूक पोलिसाशी वकीलाने घातली हुज्जत

महिला वाहतूक पोलिसाशी वकीलाने घातली हुज्जत
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महिला वाहतूक पोलिसाशी वकीलाने घातली हुज्जत नाशिक, ता. २४ : जिल्हा सत्र न्यायालयाच्या प्रवेशद्वारासमोर वाहतूक नियमन करणाऱ्या महिला हवालदाराशी हुज्जत घालून त्यांना धक्काबुक्की केल्याप्रकरणी एका वकिलाविरुद्ध सरकारवाडा पोलिस ठाण्यात गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. प्रमिला अहिरे (वय ४५) यांच्या फिर्यादीनुसार मंगळवारी (ता.२४) नाशिक वर्क्स युनियनच्या मोर्चामुळे सीबीएस-अशोकस्तंभ मार्गावरील वाहतूक विस्कळित झाली होती. त्यावेळी संबंधित वकिलाने कार अडविल्याचा राग व्यक्त करत वाद घातला. पोलिसांनी थांबण्याची विनंती करूनही त्याने दमदाटी केल्याचा आरोप आहे. याप्रकरणी शासकीय कामात अडथळा आणल्याचा गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे.

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