नाशिक

सुजलॉन कंपनीची २८ लाखात फसवणूक

सुजलॉन कंपनीची २८ लाखात फसवणूक
Published on
सुजलॉन कंपनीची २८ लाखांत फसवणूक नंदुरबार : चोरीच्या गुन्ह्यातील जप्त करण्यात आलेला सुजलॉन कंपनीचा मुद्देमाल कंपनीला परत न करता स्वतःच्या ताब्यात घेऊन त्याची परस्पर विक्री करून कंपनीची २८ लाख ४१ हजारांत फसवणूक केल्याप्रकरणी एकावर नंदुरबार तालुका पोलिसांत गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. अमित राजबहाद्दूर यादव (रा.ह.मु. सुजलॉन गेस्ट हाऊस, नंदुरबार) यांनी दिलेल्या फिर्यादीनुसार, धुळे व नंदुरबार जिल्ह्यात टॉवर संदर्भातील चोरीच्या गुन्ह्यात जप्त करण्यात आलेली टॉवरची कॉपर केबल व इतर मुद्देमाल सुजलॉन कंपनीला परत केला नाही. स्वत:च्या ताब्यात घेऊन कंपनीचे बनावट अधिकारपत्र तयार करून बेकायदेशीरपणे विक्री केली. यातून कंपनीची २८ लाख ४१ हजारांची फसवणूक केली. याप्रकरणी तुकाराम सुखदेव झावरे (रा. सुजलॉन गेस्ट हाऊस, नंदुरबार, मूळ रा. जुने संगवी, पुणे) यांच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला असून, पोलिस उपनिरीक्षक सुनील भामरे तपास करीत आहेत.

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.