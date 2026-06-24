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खापरमध्ये पान सेंटरमधून गुटखा जप्त

खापरमध्ये पान सेंटरमधून गुटखा जप्त
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खापरमध्ये पान सेंटरमधून पानमसाला जप्त नंदुरबार : मानवी आरोग्यास अपायकारक ठरणारा व महाराष्ट्रात प्रतिबंधित असलेला २९ हजारांचा पानमसाला जप्त करण्यात आला. अक्कलकुवा तालुक्यातील खापर येथील एका पान सेंटरमधून हा मुद्देमाल जप्त करण्यात आला. याप्रकरणी अक्कलकुवा पोलिसांत गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला आहे. अन्न व औषध प्रशासन विभागाचे निरीक्षक सुरेंद्र डौले यांनी दिलेल्या फिर्यादीनुसार, खापर येथील बाजार गल्लीत असलेल्या शकील पान सेंटरमध्ये तंबाखूचा साठा करण्यात आला होता. अन्न व औषध प्रशासनाला याबाबत माहिती मिळाल्याने पान सेंटरमध्ये तपासणी केली. त्यावेळी २९ हजार २७९ रुपयांचा मुद्देमाल जप्त करण्यात आला. याप्रकरणी अन्सारी शकील राजमहम्मद (रा. बाजार गल्ली खापर, ता. अक्कलकुवा) याच्यावर गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आला असून, गुमानसिंग पाडवी तपास करीत आहेत.

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