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शिवराज्याभिषेक दिनानिमित्त २७ ला मिरवणूक

शिवराज्याभिषेक दिनानिमित्त २७ ला मिरवणूक
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शिवराज्याभिषेक दिनानिमित्त नंदूरबारला मिरवणूक नंदुरबार: छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या तिथीनुसार ३५३ व्या शिवराज्याभिषेक दिनानिमित्त २८ जूनला दुपारी ४.३० ला मिरवणुकीचे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. यावेळी शिवकालीन युद्धकला, मर्दानी खेळाचे चित्तथरारक प्रात्यक्षिकाचे दर्शन घडणार आहे. हिंदू सेवा साहाय्य समिती आयोजित या मिरवणुकीत छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या प्रतिमेची पालखी शोभायात्रा, धर्मवीर संभाजीराजे यांच्या बलिदानाचा जिवंत देखावा, शिवकालीन युद्धकला प्रात्यक्षिक कार्यक्रम होणार आहे. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज नाट्यमंदिर येथून अभिषेक पूजनाने मिरवणुकीला सुरुवात होणार आहे. नंदुरबार शहरात होणाऱ्या शिवराज्याभिषेक सोहळ्यानिमित्त मिरवणूक व शिवकालीन युद्धकला प्रात्यक्षिकांचे आयोजन करण्यात आले आहे. सोहळ्यात सहभागी व्हावे, असे आवाहन हिंदू सेवा साहाय्य समितीतर्फे करण्यात आले आहे.

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