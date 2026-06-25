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नटावदकर महाविद्यालयात ऑलिंपिक दिन साजरा

नटावदकर महाविद्यालयात ऑलिंपिक दिन साजरा
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नटावदकर महाविद्यालयात ऑलिम्पिक दिन उत्साहात नंदुरबार, ता. २५ : येथील एकलव्य विद्यालय व ज. ग. नटावदकर कनिष्ठ महाविद्यालयात ऑलिम्पिक दिन उत्साहात साजरा करण्यात आला. ऑलिम्पिक चळवळीचा इतिहास, उद्दिष्टे व ऑलिम्पिक ब्रीदवाक्याची यावेळी विद्यार्थ्यांना माहिती देण्यात आली. यावेळी विद्यार्थ्यांना ऑलिम्पिक स्पर्धांचे महत्त्व, खेळाडूवृत्ती, शिस्त, संघभावना आणि निरोगी जीवनशैली याविषयी मार्गदर्शन करण्यात आले. कार्यक्रमांतर्गत विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी धावणे, फिटनेस उपक्रम, क्रीडा प्रात्यक्षिके तसेच क्रीडा विषयक जनजागृती कार्यक्रम आयोजित करण्यात आले. कार्यक्रमाचे उद्‌घाटन एकलव्य विद्यालय व ज.ग.नटावकर कनिष्ट महाविद्यालयाचे मुख्याध्यापक धर्मेंद्र मराठे यांनी केले. याप्रसंगी उपमुख्याध्यापक डॉ. गिरीश पवार, पर्यवेक्षक टिका पाडवी, ज्येष्ठ शिक्षक भूपेंद्र पाटील उपस्थित होते. एकलव्य विद्यालयातील क्रीडाशिक्षक सुनील पाटील, धोंडीराम शिनगर, राजेश वळवी, पियुष वळवी, संभाजी गावीत, जकू गावीत यांनी कार्यक्रमाचे आयोजन केले.

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