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‘सकाळ’-‘इकोवेदा’तर्फे रविवारी वृक्षारोपण

‘सकाळ’-‘इकोवेदा’तर्फे रविवारी वृक्षारोपण
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‘सकाळ’-‘इकोवेदा’तर्फे रविवारी वृक्षारोपण नाशिक, ता. २५ : पर्यावरण संवर्धन आणि हरित भविष्यासाठी जनजागृती करण्याच्या उद्देशाने सकाळ मीडिया ग्रुप आणि इकोवेदा तसेच शुभ आरंभ ग्रुप यांच्या सहकार्याने रविवारी (ता. २८) ‘एक घर एक झाड’ हा विशेष उपक्रम राबविण्यात येणार आहे. नाशिक देवराई येथे सकाळी ८.३० वाजता होणाऱ्या या उपक्रमाद्वारे प्रत्येक कुटुंबाने एक झाड लावून त्याचे संगोपन करण्याचा संकल्प करावा, असे आवाहन करण्यात आले आहे. वाढते प्रदूषण, हवामान बदल आणि घटते हरित क्षेत्र यामुळे पर्यावरणासमोरील आव्हाने वाढत आहेत. या पार्श्वभूमीवर नागरिकांमध्ये वृक्षारोपण आणि वृक्षसंवर्धनाबाबत जागरूकता निर्माण करण्यासाठी हा उपक्रम आयोजित करण्यात आला आहे. नागरिक, विद्यार्थी, गृहनिर्माण संस्था, सामाजिक संघटना तसेच पर्यावरणप्रेमींनी या उपक्रमात मोठ्या संख्येने सहभागी व्हावे तसेच अधिक माहितीसाठी ७३५०००८२८४ आणि ८३८००३३७४२ या क्रमांकावर संपर्क साधावा, असे आवाहन आयोजकांनी केले आहे.

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